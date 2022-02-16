AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.50, but opened at $63.03. AtriCure shares last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 1,323 shares.

The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AtriCure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 148,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.16.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

