Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Trading Up 4.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) was up 4.5% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $127.45 and last traded at $126.12. Approximately 5,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 666,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.

The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 638,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,759,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 415.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

