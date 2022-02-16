4NEW Market Capitalization Reaches $103,441.30 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $103,441.30 and approximately $2,179.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00105795 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.