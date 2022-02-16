Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

WD stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.81. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,339. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

