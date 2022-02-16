Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

WSBF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $491.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

