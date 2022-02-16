Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,130 shares during the quarter. Premier Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. 1,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,910. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

PFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

