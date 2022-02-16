Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,467,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL remained flat at $$26.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. 19,410,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.