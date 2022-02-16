MML Investors Services LLC Sells 15,919 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 116,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

