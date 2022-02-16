National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

National Research has decreased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,187. National Research has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $487,862.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,496. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Research by 409.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in National Research by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

