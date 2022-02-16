Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,285 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

