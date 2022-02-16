BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $962.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

