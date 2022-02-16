MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,489 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.