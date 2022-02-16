MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,862 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,466,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 73.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

