51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.22% of 51job worth $104,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 67.1% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after buying an additional 844,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,888,000 after buying an additional 60,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,624,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 51job by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,500,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

