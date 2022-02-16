Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.25. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 1,076 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

