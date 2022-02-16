Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in KLA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $387.23 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.17 and a 200 day moving average of $376.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

