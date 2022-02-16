FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

FirstService has increased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstService to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.82.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2,146.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

