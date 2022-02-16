Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.19.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

