Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Anthem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

ANTM opened at $449.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.62 and its 200-day moving average is $413.51. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

