Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 283.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

