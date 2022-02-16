Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Archaea Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
LFG opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Archaea Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73.
Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Archaea Energy Company Profile
Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.
