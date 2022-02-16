Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.84. 26,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,810. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.38 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 724,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,987,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

