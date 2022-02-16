ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. ALLETE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.600-$3.900 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.33.

ALE stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

