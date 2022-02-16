Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.
TX traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. 31,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ternium has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TX. Wolfe Research lowered Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.
About Ternium
Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.
