Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

TX traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. 31,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ternium has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TX. Wolfe Research lowered Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ternium by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ternium by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ternium by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

