BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.10 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.

