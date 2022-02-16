Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $237.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.