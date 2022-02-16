Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 18,314 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

RJF opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 in the last three months. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

