Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $5.24 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 108,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39,294 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,979.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 122,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

