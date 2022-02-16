Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.27% of Owens & Minor worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after buying an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 767,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

