Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 3,228 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 27,572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 140.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,026,000 after buying an additional 444,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

