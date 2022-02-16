Capital International Sarl Decreases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,228 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after buying an additional 239,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,187,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 486,108 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

