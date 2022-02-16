Capital International Sarl Trims Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital International Sarl cut its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,218,000 after purchasing an additional 328,991 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,329,566 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

