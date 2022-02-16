Capital International Sarl Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,429.76 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,542.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,517.84.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.