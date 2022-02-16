Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Bottomline Technologies (de) accounts for 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 231,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.36. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
