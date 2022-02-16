Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $6.48 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,531,000 after acquiring an additional 80,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. StockNews.com cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.89. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

