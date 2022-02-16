Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 225,570 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $108,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $61.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

