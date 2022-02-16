Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703,230 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 2.6% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $256,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

