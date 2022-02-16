Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Purchases 1,410 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

