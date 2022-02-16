Masters Capital Management LLC Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

