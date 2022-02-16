CNH Partners LLC Cuts Position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 70.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 14.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCR stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

