Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 7.32% of Helen of Troy worth $396,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $217,000.

HELE stock opened at $211.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $199.86 and a 52 week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

