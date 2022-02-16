Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.96% of NXP Semiconductors worth $500,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $196.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

