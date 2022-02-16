Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Holdings Cut by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,336 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp makes up approximately 2.5% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 87,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. 454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

