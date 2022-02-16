The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 144.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,123 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 4.6% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned about 0.20% of Progressive worth $103,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.93. 25,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock worth $7,293,107. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

