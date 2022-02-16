Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Shares Acquired by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Virios Therapeutics worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director William Pridgen bought 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 20,007 shares of company stock valued at $113,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRI traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 4,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,221. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80.

Virios Therapeutics Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

