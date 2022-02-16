Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,454 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 418,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.