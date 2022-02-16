NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $861,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 84.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 684,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 75.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,662,000 after buying an additional 642,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

