M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $64.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

