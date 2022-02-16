Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.