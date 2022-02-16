Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.01.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.