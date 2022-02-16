Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.
OTCMKTS BKOR opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $20.25.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile
